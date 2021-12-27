Active weather continues with a Tuesday deluge

Today was the 10th day of December to reach 60 degrees in Indianapolis, which ties the all time record for most in the month! Our high temp downtown was 64, but portions of Southern Indiana made it all the way up to 70 degrees! A cold front has since moved through the area however, and this will send temps backwards about 20-30 degrees into Tuesday.

We will wake up to a gray sky and temps in the upper 30s on Tuesday. A low pressure system will be moving eastward across Kansas with a substantial amount of precipitation developing out ahead of it. This precip will work its way into the state in the mid to late morning with periods of heavy rain through Indianapolis. To the north, in the area of Howard county and farther north, wet snow may mix in with rain showers at times. Accumulation will be slushy and little to none outside of far Northern Indiana due to the warm ground and temps above freezing. Precipitation will remain steady and heavy at times through almost the entire afternoon before waning in the evening. Temps downtown will stay in the low 40s through the day with an increase to the mid 40s after the rain ends. Drying and little cooling will occur overnight.

Gray weather will then carry into and through most of Wednesday. Despite the sun, temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 40s. Our next chance for rain will come in the early evening with showers overnight. Wet snow may mix in across Northern Indiana, but minimal to no accumulation is expected.