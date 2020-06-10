Active weather for Wednesday; tracking strong winds, severe threat this afternoon

If you have stepped outside at all this morning, you have probably felt how warm and muggy it feels! At 6 AM, air temperatures were near the 80° and the dew points were in the 70s. The combination of the two will create uncomfortable weather conditions early in the day. The muggy feel will also make the formation of thunderstorms favorable ahead of an approaching cold front. Some storms today may even become strong and potentially severe late this morning and through the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the eastern half of central Indiana under a Slight Risk zone with an elevated severe weather threat in NE Indiana and near the Indiana-Ohio state border. All severe threats are a possibility today, which include torrential downpours, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The strongest storms will likely occur between 11 AM (west) through 5 PM (east) in central Indiana. Storm chances will decline after 5 PM.

The winds not associated with thunderstorms will be strong today as the boundary passed over the state. Southwesterly winds may even gust up to 40-45 MPH as temperatures climb into the mid-80s right before the cold front arrives.

Now is the time to prepare and think about where to go in the event of severe weather. If a severe ‘warning’ is issued in your county today, you need to heed the weather alert and take action! Head into a sturdy building and find your “safe spot” in an interior room on the lowest floor. Be sure to stay tuned to the FOX59 Weather Authority on air and online today for the latest weather information.