Skies are clear and temperatures warm to begin your 4th of July morning! Expect a great, bright sunrise out-the-door!

Expect plenty of heat and sunshine on the way for this afternoon! Temperatures will pushing near 90° by 4:00pm today in downtown with light, southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Clouds will billow up through the early afternoon, as the heat rises. This could spark a few, limited t’showers dotting the state through the early evening. A quick downpour is possible and some lightning strikes could accompany a healthier shower. Coverage should remain around 10% for our viewing area. Any rain chances will fizzle quickly, well before sunset, as skies clear out.

Tonight will be great for fireworks…downtown, the Indians game, or in your backyard! Enjoy and be careful!

Hotter weather to pour in tomorrow (Wednesday), as sunshine continues and shower chances diminish statewide! Expect highs reaching the lower 90s.

A cold front will be approaching on Thursday and bring a changeup in the weather pattern! Rain and storms likely to sweep across the state, ushering in a “cooler”, drier (less humid) flow for your Friday!