Wet week rolls on; additional rain and storms for today

Out the door this morning, rain remains on the radar! Be sure to have that umbrella again, as chances will remain off and on through the day and into tonight. There will be dry pockets through the day, in your county, and with some but limited sunshine, this should help to notch us back into the lower 70s by late afternoon! A few storms will likely bring heavier downpours and some additional lightning.

Tonight, lingering showers will remain across the state and some patchy fog will be likely to develop in the overnight, could be thick in spots.

Friday will bring more showers and storms but less in coverage, which should help to put us into the middle 70s for afternoon highs, as the warmer, muggier than normal pattern holds!

The weekend will finally bring an end to the rain chances, as southerly winds take hold and drive back in the 80° heat! We continue to watch Saturday’s warm front that could spark a shower or two, but for most of the state, it looks dry and turning warmer. Near record heat for Sunday and Monday!