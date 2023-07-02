Another busy day across Central Indiana in the weather department. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued this afternoon ahead of a developing line of showers and storms. As the line moved east, it became more organized and prompted multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings to be issued by the National Weather Service. Some localized flooding also occurred in spots that received multiple rounds of rain this week.

The storms contained damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours, thunder and lightning as it moved across the region. Multiple local storm reports came in light of the storms including the following:

Damaging Hail: 2.0″ (Hen Egg size) in Edinburgh (Johnson County)

Multiple Thunderstorm Wind Damage Reports across portions of Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Henry, Knox, Marion, Morgan, Owen, Randolph and Shelby Counties. A report in Taylorsville (Bartholomew County) says falling trees damaged five cars and one RV that resulted in one injury.

Wind Gust Report: Top reported gust at the Indianapolis International Airport of 63 MPH. A 65 MPH gust was also reported at Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis and in Fountaintown (Hancock County).

As of 8:00 p.m. Sunday, AES is reporting more than 12,000 customers are without power. This is still since Thursday’s storms. Additional power outages did come from the storms that moved through today. Besides a few additional nonsevere storms early tonight, thanks to the atmosphere recovering slightly after the initial storms moved through, we are in the clear when it comes to severe weather.

The muggy conditions will stick around through at least midweek before a late-week cold front will bring an end to the higher humidity levels. It will also drop our temperatures slightly along with bringing more rain chances.

Monday looks great with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon thanks to daytime heating. However, those chances are very low. July 4th on Tuesday looks great and dry. It will be a hot one with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Temperatures will hover around 80° by the time fireworks go on that night.

The peak of the heat and humidity this week comes Wednesday with highs a smidge above 90° and heat indices approaching the mid-90s. The daytime looks dry before more showers and storm chances arrive late Wednesday. Those will continue Thursday on and off before coming more prevalent in the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Highs Thursday in the mid-80s.

Then by the end of the week, the humidity levels will drop off to comfortable levels and forecast highs look to be a touch below normal in the lower 80s Friday-Sunday. Each of those days comes with partly cloudy conditions and a very small rain chance this weekend.