We have entered sunny season but cloudy days have been rather frequent

APRIL SHOWERS

April lived up to its billing, with plenty of April showers and even some snowfalls restricting sunshine for most of the month. The month of April ended with half the normal sunshine, cloudiest in four years for a May and ranked third cloudiest over the past ten.

April rainfall ended slightly below normal, but that rain last month was pesky, showing up on all but eight days all month. Seems like May is picking up where April has left off. If you think its been damp and dreary, you are right! Since April first, 80% of the days have produced at least a trace of rain or snow.

Only four days into the month and we’ve had only 20% possible sunshine, 60% is considered normal. May ranks 6th sunniest annually with August the sunniest at 68%.

BE PATIENT – SUNSHINE IS COMING

Sunshine will be in short supply as more rain will fall to end the work week and entering the weekend. The skies are to brighten here on Sunday and early next week, a full blown pattern change that brings on real summer-like warmth which will also include sunny afternoons.