Roads are slick in spots to begin our Friday, as light, freezing mist and patchy drizzle remains across the area. Although main roads look really safe, some roads are a sheet of ice, especially the ones untreated! Drier air will continue to punch in through the afternoon, as cloudy skies hold for most of the day. Temperatures will hold steady through the day, as highs only reach the lower 30’s, well below the seasonal average of 44°.

Skies will gradually clear this evening and overnight, while colder air works back in through sunrise. Lows tonight dip into the middle to upper teens.

The weekend brings a return of sunshine and drier conditions. By Sunday, milder air will push into the state and hold into early next week!