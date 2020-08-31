After a very mild open, humidity surges Monday; Rain chance returns Tuesday

MILD MORNING

The final morning of August and for many outlying areas, a real September-like feel. For the third time this month, very comfortably low humidity poured into the state and that led to early morning temperatures in the middle 50s Monday.

The month of August opened as the coolest in 27 years with the first eight days averaging below normal. For the third time this month, mild and very dry air followed a passing cold front leading to a low again in the upper 40s in Marion. Last week Marion (Grant County) had two mornings in the forties and did it again Monday. Other early morning low temperatures included 51° New Castle (Henry County) and 52° in Tipton (Tipton County).

The more frequent shots of milder air are a result of the nights lengthening across the northern hemisphere. August ends with a loss of one hour and nine minutes of daylight.

SURGE IN HUMIDITY

What a turnaround from he mild air that had origins in northern Wisconsin and Michigan to a real summer feel late day. The humidity surged and the air now has its origins from the Gulf Shore with dew points jumping as much as 15-degrees from the same time Sunday. With added humidity, the overnight low temperatures will not cool as nicely and the MUGGLY feel is back. We will open September with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70° Tuesday.

RAIN CHANCES COME UP

A weak front will sag into the state Tuesday offering some chance of a few downpours and a possible thunderstorm. We expect the rainfall to have minimal coverage ( Under 30%) Tuesday but likely reach its peak along and north of the I-70 corridor during the peak heating of the day. A locally gusty storm cannot be ruled out before the showers and storms diminish in coverage after sunset Tuesday.