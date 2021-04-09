After another 70-degree day, a soggy start to the weekend

ANOTHER 70° DAY

For the 9th time this year we officially topped 70-dedgrees in Indianapolis. Friday’s high of 78° is the 5th of the week and the normal high for June first. Scanning weather records, the nine days this early in a year is the most since 2012 (16 days) and tied for the 10th most on record. We average 6, 70-degree days through April 9th.

RAIN TO RETURN

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were hanging around far south and southeast central Indiana late day. Greensburg, in Decatur county received about three rounds before 6:30 pm while some heavy downpours extended back to Bedford. These showers and storms are to taper off and end before 8 pm. While the vast majority of central Indiana remained dry Friday, area-wide rainfall is due in for our Saturday.

A new storm system will take a similar path as the Wednesday, Thursday low bringing clouds then showers and eventually downpours with thunderstorms. While we look to remain dry most of the night, a few spotty showers may develop around sunrise. Any dry time Saturday will likely come early as the rainfall intensity and coverage grows to 60% by late morning and early afternoon. Below, the rainfall coverage for Saturday. The likelihood of rain is at its peak by early afternoon then the rain and storms will scatter and eventually thin out toward sunset.