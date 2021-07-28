After early morning storms, Thursday will be hottest of 2021

The Wednesday evening forecast from the Fox59 Weather Authority weather center
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, more humid and very warm. Scattered storms, some strong/severe storms possible far north after 2am. A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts. Areal coverage of showers and storms to 30%.
LOW 73
THURSDAY: Pre-dawn storm cluster diminishes, skies to brighten with mixed hazy sun and clouds. Hot and Very Humid with peak heat index around 100°. New scattered storms develop as a wind shifting cold front passes mid/late afternoon into the evening. Afternoon and evening storm coverage 20%.
HIGH 94
FRIDAY: Considerable cloudiness early then becoming partly sunny. Cooler and turning less humid.
HIGH 81
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. Much less humid along with a chance of scattered showers especially southwest during the afternoon.
HIGH 78
SUNDAY/AUGUST BEGINS: A mild open to August with partly cloudy skies along with a widely scattered shower in the afternoon. Areal coverage to 15%.
HIGH 82
MON: Mostly sunny and mild.
HIGH 81
TUE: Mostly sunny and Mild
HIGH 80
WED: Partly cloudy
HIGH 83