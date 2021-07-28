After early morning storms, Thursday will be hottest of 2021

The Wednesday evening forecast from the Fox59 Weather Authority weather center

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, more humid and very warm. Scattered storms, some strong/severe storms possible far north after 2am. A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts. Areal coverage of showers and storms to 30%.

LOW 73

THURSDAY: Pre-dawn storm cluster diminishes, skies to brighten with mixed hazy sun and clouds. Hot and Very Humid with peak heat index around 100°. New scattered storms develop as a wind shifting cold front passes mid/late afternoon into the evening. Afternoon and evening storm coverage 20%.

HIGH 94

FRIDAY: Considerable cloudiness early then becoming partly sunny. Cooler and turning less humid.

HIGH 81

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. Much less humid along with a chance of scattered showers especially southwest during the afternoon.

HIGH 78

SUNDAY/AUGUST BEGINS: A mild open to August with partly cloudy skies along with a widely scattered shower in the afternoon. Areal coverage to 15%.

HIGH 82

MON: Mostly sunny and mild.

HIGH 81

TUE: Mostly sunny and Mild

HIGH 80

WED: Partly cloudy

HIGH 83