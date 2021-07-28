After early morning storms, Thursday will be hottest of 2021

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The Wednesday evening forecast from the Fox59 Weather Authority weather center

TONIGHT:  Partly to mostly cloudy skies, more humid and very warm.  Scattered storms, some strong/severe storms possible far north after 2am.  A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts. Areal coverage of showers and storms to 30%.

LOW 73

THURSDAY:  Pre-dawn storm cluster diminishes, skies to brighten with mixed hazy sun and clouds.  Hot and Very Humid with peak heat index around 100°.  New scattered storms develop as a wind shifting cold front passes mid/late afternoon into the evening.  Afternoon and evening storm coverage 20%. 

HIGH 94

FRIDAY:  Considerable cloudiness early then becoming partly sunny.  Cooler and turning less humid.

HIGH 81

SATURDAY:  Partly to mostly cloudy and milder.  Much less humid along with a chance of scattered showers especially southwest during the afternoon.

HIGH 78 

SUNDAY/AUGUST BEGINS:  A mild open to August with partly cloudy skies along with a widely scattered shower in the afternoon.  Areal coverage to 15%.

HIGH 82

MON:  Mostly sunny and mild. 

HIGH 81

TUE:  Mostly sunny and Mild

HIGH 80

WED:  Partly cloudy

HIGH 83

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News