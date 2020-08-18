After nine straight days above normal, milder spell takes hold

HUMIDITY DROPS

The humidity is in full retreat behind a cold front that has settled into southern Indiana late day. The drier, less humid air is being imported on northwest winds that will lead to a real refreshing feel this evening and overnight. This air has its origins from southern Canada and the upper-Midwest. Early this morning low temperatures fell to 41-degrees in Hibbing, Minnesota. The days are growing shorter and the nights are growing longer allowing for the build up of some cooler air across Canada.

The jet stream has buckled in the western-third of the Continent in response to the anchored dome of heat in the southwest U.S. Under this HOT DOME Death Valley, California reached 130° Monday and 100° heat was felt north through the Pacific Northwest.

We are the recipients of the cooler air surging into the eastern U.S. and will enjoy a stretch of below normal temperatures for the rest of the week. With cooler temperatures come no real rain chances for days. This will be as nice a stretch for mid-August as you will find.

NO 90° DAYS

We have gone three straight weeks without an official 90-degree day in Indianapolis and so far this entire Month. As of yesterday (Monday) it looked like we could possibly avoid the 90s for the rest of the month but in a reversal off overnight long-range machine forecasts, the HOT DOME out west may be on the move again. Temperatures and humidity will climb again entering the weekend, with a return to a more seasonal feel. The extended outlook now includes more heat early next week and potentially a 90-degree day next Tuesday. We will keep you posted!