After the rain attention turns to weekend snow

Showers and a few thunderstorms are outbound this evening but the mild temperatures are also on their way out as well. A cold front will sweep the state overnight, dropping temperatures into the middle 30s by sunrise.

RAIN

The rainfall Thursday was not evenly distributed as heavier rain and a few thunderstorms rumbles across south-central Indiana. Rainfall was heaviest in southern Indiana while Indianapolis added to the yearly total with light amounts through 6 pm. It has been a wet year to date - with over 10" of precipitation, this is the wettest through March 12th since 2011. We are currently over 6" above normal.

Showers and thunderstorms will scatter and ease through 8 pm but a lingering shower will continue until the passage of a cold front after 1 am. Drier conditions will return starting Friday.

NEXT UP - SNOW?

Say it isn't so. Late Thursday advisories are going up out west for a late season snow. A winter storm warming was issued for central Nebraska for accumulations of 5" to 7" of snow. The snow will spread east starting Friday evening and will likely impact central Indiana to start the weekend.

Eyes all week have been on the potential for some wet snow or a wintry mix of wet snow and rain for the upcoming weekend. The prospects of snow are growing especially due to the timing on the precipitation. Colder early morning temperatures along with the arrival of precipitation, bring a higher likelihood that we will see snow on the onset sunrise Saturday. A narrow band of wet, accumulation snowfall is possible into central Indiana at this time. Trends are being monitored and will be updated later tonight!