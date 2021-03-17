After the warmest St. Patrick’s Day in years a spring storm arrives; Gusty winds and heavy rain on the way

OH BEGORRAH – WARMEST ST. PATRICK’S DAY IN YEARS

It took a little time but the skies did brighten as promised and we moved up to 62-degrees Wednesday marking the WARMEST St. Patrick’s day here in nine years. It has been quite chilly since we set the all-time record of 77° in 2012 with two of the past four years even producing snow. The preliminary high of 62° ties for 29th warmest on record.

SPRING STORM ON THE WAY

Clouds and showers were in-bound on south winds late day. The showers are to increase in number just after sunset but not really ramp up until after midnight. Rainfall coverage and intensity will build through sunrise with periods of heavy rain expected.

As the storm nears a sharp drop in temperatures will occur. A large north to south spread in temperatures – called a thermal gradient, will be very notable with temperatures in the 40s north while nearly 60° south at daybreak. This tight gradient in temperatures sets up strong winds to blow and they will Thursday. Northeast wind gusts could top 50 mph for several hours Thursday while heavy rain is falling. At times the rain will blow sideways!

Rainfall totals look impressive as area-wide totals could exceed 2″ in many locations especially along and north of a I-70 line. Rain will taper quickly form northwest to southeast late Thursday night as the storm moves east. There is a chance that some west snow or ice pellets fall as the storm departs Thursday night.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK UNDERWAY

The same spring storm is behind a swarm of tornadoes and the threat of long-lived, long tracked tornadoes in the deep south. By sunset there have been over a half-dozen tornadoes with nearly the entire state of Mississippi under a tornado watch. It is looking likely we will have more tornadoes in the next 24 hours than we had in all of the month of February.