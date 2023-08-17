This morning starts dry and pleasant while temperatures hold in the lower 60s and upper 50s in spots. Expect another nice sunrise and a comfy start to the day but not as cool as Wednesday morning’s low of 56°.

Clouds will be gathering by mid to late morning, from north to south, across the state. This is part of an approaching cold front, which will bring scattered showers and some storms for the afternoon and into the early evening. Winds will be turning breezy through the day, from the southwest at 10-20 mph. The severe threat today is quite low, but some lightning, small hail and stronger wind gusts will all be possible in limited coverage. This could impact outdoor activities, such as the Indiana State Fair and Colts Training Camp. Again, not all-day rain, but a few decent downpours are expected.

Clouds begin clearing by this evening as rain ends, and temperatures slip back into the lower 60s and upper 50s overnight.

Friday looks to be another beautiful day with sunshine and mildness. High School Football gets underway tomorrow night and the weather looks perfect.

Big heat is on the way for the weekend and into next week, with 90° temperatures likely for the better part of the workweek. Summer is not done yet.