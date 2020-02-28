Breaking News
Indianapolis Public Schools cancels bus services for Friday because of driver shortage
Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News

Afternoon snow showers; weekend warm-up!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

Friday

32° / 20°
Snow showers developing in the afternoon
Snow showers developing in the afternoon 30% 32° 20°

Saturday

38° / 14°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 38° 14°

Sunday

53° / 27°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 53° 27°

Monday

53° / 44°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 53° 44°

Tuesday

54° / 45°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 54° 45°

Wednesday

48° / 48°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 70% 48° 48°

Thursday

39° / 28°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 39° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

21°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
21°

22°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
22°

23°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
23°

26°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

28°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
28°

29°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
29°

31°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
31°

31°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
31°

31°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
31°

30°

4 PM
Snow Showers
40%
30°

30°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
30°

29°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
29°

28°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
27°

27°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
27°

26°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

25°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
25°

24°

12 AM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

1 AM
Clear
0%
23°

22°

2 AM
Clear
0%
22°

21°

3 AM
Clear
0%
21°

20°

4 AM
Clear
0%
20°

19°

5 AM
Clear
0%
19°

19°

6 AM
Clear
0%
19°

Expect a sunny start to this Friday and a touch chilly out-the-door at sunrise (7:20am)! We will enjoy several hours of sunshine to start the day but clouds will be on the increase by lunch, as another weak wave drops through the state. This will bring a return to snow showers with no accumulation through the early evening, as temperatures slowly fall by mid-afternoon and into the evening.

Some slick spots could be possible for the evening, as skies begin to clear and temperatures tumble in the overnight down into the lower teens.

Plenty of sunshine on the way for Saturday, as a warming trend takes hold, while winds turn southerly! Sunday will bring an increase of clouds but rain should hold off until Monday, so another dry weekend ahead. Highs Sunday will climb quickly on breezy, southwest winds, surging into the lower 50’s.

The workweek will bring rainy conditions but new data is suggesting the storm and flood threat is shifting farther south now! More inline with the Tennessee Valley seeing the worst of the weather. Good news for us!

Share this story

Latest News

More News