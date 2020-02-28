Afternoon snow showers; weekend warm-up!

Expect a sunny start to this Friday and a touch chilly out-the-door at sunrise (7:20am)! We will enjoy several hours of sunshine to start the day but clouds will be on the increase by lunch, as another weak wave drops through the state. This will bring a return to snow showers with no accumulation through the early evening, as temperatures slowly fall by mid-afternoon and into the evening.

Some slick spots could be possible for the evening, as skies begin to clear and temperatures tumble in the overnight down into the lower teens.

Plenty of sunshine on the way for Saturday, as a warming trend takes hold, while winds turn southerly! Sunday will bring an increase of clouds but rain should hold off until Monday, so another dry weekend ahead. Highs Sunday will climb quickly on breezy, southwest winds, surging into the lower 50’s.

The workweek will bring rainy conditions but new data is suggesting the storm and flood threat is shifting farther south now! More inline with the Tennessee Valley seeing the worst of the weather. Good news for us!