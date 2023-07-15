After a day that started with plenty of beneficial rains for many of our hometowns, things are going to be turning hazy to end the weekend and start the workweek. The rainfall we had this morning was beneficial rain, as an active July continues. However, drought conditions also continue especially for areas north and west of Indianapolis.

Tonight, we’ll get down into the upper 60s with very scattered storms before midnight. Any storm should remain sub-severe but a few spots could see some lightning and hear a few rumbles of thunder. After that, we’ll further clear our skies overnight which will usher in more wildfire smoke from Canada.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the entirety of Sunday for the entirety of The Hoosier State. Forecast AQI values will be anywhere from 101-150, which is in the level three “Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals” group. There will be a haze to our skies because of this. If you are sensitive to the smoke, you may need to limit your time outside. The smoke will likely stick around in our skies through portions of Monday.

Otherwise, Sunday calls for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as temperatures get back into the mid-to-upper 80s for highs.

Storm chances will return at night and will continue into the day on Monday, too. Any rain will limit the hazy appearance in our skies, which will be more likely on Monday. Expect scattered storm chances throughout the day with highs in the lower 80s following another cold front. We’ll remain in a comfortable temperature and humidity territory through at least Tuesday.

The daytime Tuesday looks to be dry before more storms, thanks to the rim of fire pattern continuing overnight and into Wednesday. Highs will once again approach 90° on Wednesday and Thursday along with more muggy conditions. Following this, another weather maker brings more storm chances later Wednesday. That will drop off our temperatures and humidity levels again toward next weekend.