Heavy storm once again occurred in central Indiana with a brief, weak tornado confirmed late day from Montgomery county. A cold front will sweep the state this evening ending rain chances for an extended spell.

SEVERE THREAT has ended for most of the area and last few counties under a tornado watch have been cleared. Rain and embedded t-storms linger thru 7pm ending from west to east this evening.

For the first time in weeks we are forecasting a quiet close to the work week! This will be the first FRIDAY without snow, rain, wind, severe storms or falling temperatures since early February. An extended spell of sunny and milder weather coming soon!

Severe season about to take a well deserved break. We average one tornadoes state-wide in March, preliminary count from Friday alone is over 20.

Storms early in the day flipped semi-trucks on I-65 in Boone county where a tornado warning was issued. Radar scans showed possible rotation at the time. The same storm was responsible for damage earlier in Montgomery county where a weak, brief tornado was determined Wednesday near New Ross in Montgomery county. Peak wind 65mph.

A touch below average Thursday with cooling behind the departing spring storm. Warming coming this weekend with an Easter Sunday high temp possibly topping 70°. The warming could continue well into next week with the potential of 80-degree warmth returning. Strong signals support a high probability of ABOVE NORMAL temperatures coming in weeks two and three of April.