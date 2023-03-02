INDIANAPOLIS – We have another mild (for the beginning of March) day ahead, no rain is expected throughout the day, so all records will hold for this date. This comes after a record-setting day on Tuesday where Indy shattered the record-high temperature.

March 2 Almanac

Record high temperature: 74° (1992)

Record low temperature: -7° (1980)

Record rainfall: 1.56″ (1945)

Record snowfall: 2.4″ (2014)

On this date, temperatures soared into the middle 70s, setting the record high of 74° in 1992.