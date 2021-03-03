All this sunshine!

SOAKING UP THE SUN

For the second time and second straight day, we officially had NO CLOUDS overhead. This is the second completely clear day of 2021 and the sunniest weather here since mid-November.

We’ve had a dreary spell dating back to last year. Each of the last 14 months, with the exception of November, have been cloudier than normal. The dreary weather spilled into 2021 with an underperforming January and February. February only produced half the normal sunshine.

Scanning the records, we had only two completely clear days during the first eight months of 2020, February 21st and March 7th. We would have to wait six months to get the third day, which came on September 14th. October and November added two apiece for a total of only seven for the year.

There is no let-up as the storm free stretch will continue into next week. A “blocking pattern” in the polar jet stream keeps the bitter cold locked up in Canada while the southern jet stream will stay south until the middle of next week. Sunshine looks to be rather abundant well into Tuesday. Enjoy that first weekend of March!