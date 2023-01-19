INDIANAPOLIS – In 1994, which was a cold January in general, the Indianapolis Airport recorded a low temperature of -27°. This is the all-time low temperature in recorded history at the airport.

Record high: 69° set back in 1907

Record low: -27° set back in 1994

Precipitation: 0.94″ set back in 1927

Snowfall: 4.2″ set back in 2000

Why did temperatures drop that low?

From January 16-18, 1994, several systems dropped several inches of snow. With a snow depth of 6 inches on the morning of the 19th, a large area of arctic air also came down from our north. With all of this plus light winds, temperatures tumbled across central Indiana.

New Whiteland recorded the all-time state record low temperature at -36°.

January 19, 2019 snowfall

It was also on this date back in 2019, areas of central Indiana picked up 3″-6″ of snowfall. A winter storm brought freezing rain to some areas, which cut down on snow totals. The heavier band of snow set up mainly across the southern part of the state during the evening hours.