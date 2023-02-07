INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will range as much as 30 degrees in a 24 hour window beginning Wednesday and that may be the most benign part of the forecast.

Wacky Wednesday

After a day in the upper 50s, we’ll see temps slide all the way back into the low 30s & upper 20s to begin Wednesday morning. Our sky will be clear for a time to begin the day, but clouds will slowly begin to increase as soon as the mid-late morning. It will be a comfortable afternoon with a light breeze and temps climbing back to 50 degrees once more.

Rain showers will threaten the Hoosier State beginning around 5-6pm in Southern Indiana before making their way northward over the following few hours. Rainfall will be heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder as it continues overnight.

Thursday: High wind & crashing temps

Wednesday night rainfall will continue into the first part of Thursday with drying beginning around sunrise. A warm front will pass through before the morning and launch temperatures as high as the low 60s! This will be short lived however, temps will sharply fall through the remainder of the day and we’ll be in the upper 30s by sunset. In the meantime, wind will be cranking across the state. Peak gusts in the afternoon will be in the 50-60mph range! A high wind watch will go into effect as a few of these gusts may even reach severe storm criteria, even with a partly sunny sky overhead!

Conditions will slowly calm overnight as temps fall into the 20s. Friday will feel much more winter-like once again.