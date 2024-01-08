Mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on the way today, as temperatures hover in the lower 30s out-the-door to begin your morning rush hour. Wind chills are not bad and roads are nice and dry to open a new week!

This afternoon, rather cloudy skies will limit sunshine, as highs reach around 40° and winds turn breezy from the southeast at 10-15 mph. Overall, a tranquil day ahead.

Late this evening, a brief area of snow may fall before transitioning over to all rain for downtown and points south. The snow may last a little longer in our northern fringe counties before warming enough to push into rainfall. Here is the current thinking for the overnight and into Tuesday morning. Expect a wet Tuesday with up to 1 inch of rainfall and breezy winds up to 25 mph.