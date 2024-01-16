Another Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for central Indiana this Tuesday morning. We’re tracking air temperatures near zero in parts of the state with wind chill values back down to -20°! The advisory will remain in effect through noon today.

There was also a wave of light snow overnight, which coated surfaces across the area. Totals were low and stayed below an inch in most locations. However, it was still enough to create slick road conditions this morning. The breeze out of the west is strong enough to blow the fresh powder of snow over roads, making slick spots a possibility throughout the day.

At least there will be more sunshine today as higher pressure builds into the Ohio Valley. Highs are going to struggle again and will only rise into the upper single digits this afternoon.

Skies will continue to clear out this evening and overnight. Be prepared for another bitter start on Wednesday because wind chills are going to sharply drop again tonight. Another Wind Chill Advisory starts up at 9 PM and will expire 9 AM Wednesday.

Temperatures will improve Wednesday afternoon as a southerly wind shift drives them back into the mid-20s. It is going to be breezy tomorrow and gusts may peak between 30 and 35 MPH Wednesday afternoon.

Another storm system is going to arrive late in the week and bring our next chances for snow. Accumulating snow is possible on Thursday and Friday this week. Behind the snow, temperatures will drop again with single digit lows early Saturday.