Another chance at showers today, heat cranks next week

We are dealing with that dense fog again this morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued to our south and east until 9 a.m. As we continue the day, temperatures will be warm again. The biggest story is the heat that will crank as we head into next week.





Friday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 80s and widely scattered showers. Feel like temperatures will be in the lower 90s. I expected a lot of dry time for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s with a few clouds.

This weekend will bring healthier rain chances what looks like Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s. Feel like temperatures will again be in the lower 90s.

As we head into next week, temperatures will top off close to 90°. Rain chances return again next week but the big story will be the heat. Temperatures will be back in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values back close to 100°.