Another chilly night; warming trend into the weekend

What a Wednesday! Temperatures early Wednesday dropped to the coolest we’ve seen since mid-June. While Indianapolis fell to a cool 54°, many surrounding cities dropped into the 40s.

High pressure nearby is keeping us dry while north-northeasterly winds are keeping us cool. This drier air mass swept our humidity away, dropping dewpoint temperatures to more “refreshing” levels. It’s these low dewpoint temperatures that will helping drive our temperatures to such low levels at night.

Thursday morning will offer much of the same conditions we experiences Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid 50s while a few will see upper 40s again to start the day. Kids at the bus stop will need the jacket in the morning but we’ll be feeling great, in the upper 70s by the afternoon.

The dip in the jet stream that formed over the area early this week will start to flatten out and retreat north by the weekend. That means an end to our fall-like feel. Warmer temperatures in the upper 70s Thursday will climb to the 80s by Friday. It’s the weekend that will feel more like summer as highs returns to the upper 80s and our morning temperatures start much warmer. This warmup will also come with the return of uncomfortable humidity and rain chances.