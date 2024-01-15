We are tracking another chance for snow showers heading into the evening hours. Snow accumulations will be light but a few slick spots will be possible for the Tuesday morning commute.

It will be another cold night as lows fall down to 3° with wind chill values ranging from -10° to -15°. A wind chill advisory goes into effect starting at midnight and goes until noon tomorrow.

We will finally see some relief from the arctic cold starting on Wednesday. Winds are expected to shift from the west to more of a SW wind. This will allow for temps to warm to the mid-20s under a partly sunny sky.

The mid 20’s will stick around through Thursday but then our next weather system arrives bringing the cold air back. Snow showers will be possible with this weather system but it’s still too early to talk details. Snow showers are expected to stick around through Friday but then lows fall back down to the single digits. The big weather change arrives next week with highs climbing back to the mid 40’s!