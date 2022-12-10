Prepare for another cloudy, dreary day across central Indiana as a complex of showers slides over the Kentucky. Thick fog and drizzle have developed over west and south-central Indiana this Saturday morning. The visibility has fallen below a half mile in spots!

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory through 9 AM. Be careful if you are traveling early in the day. Use low beams and give yourself extra time to reach your destinations.

Patchy, light rain and drizzle will be possible, especially over south-central Indiana for the afternoon. The cloudy skies will prevent temperatures from rising too much today. Highs will climb into the lower 40s, which is near the average high in Indy for mid-December.

Skies will remain rather cloudy overnight with another chance for dense fog into Sunday morning. Once the fog lifts late tomorrow morning, we should finally see breaks in the clouds! The area will become partly sunny Sunday afternoon with seasonal highs in the lower to mid-40s.

We will kick-off the new workweek with milder temperatures and more sunshine. Highs will even rise near 50-degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, a cooler pattern emerges at the end of the week. Temperatures will sharply drop, and we will have an opportunity for light snow showers Thursday night and Friday.