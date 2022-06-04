INDIANAPOLIS – After what felt like weeks of rain and clouds through much of the meteorological spring season, Central Indiana is finally catching up on some sun. The baton has been passed to Saturday after a great lead in to the weekend with another day of dry and sunny warmth out there. This pattern will begin to shift, but not before another similar day first.

The beautiful weather hangs on

A quiet and comfortable Saturday evening will take us into a quiet and pleasant Sunday morning. The day will begin with a mix of sun & clouds along with a low around 60. Wind will not factor in to our weather much, but the dry air will. The day will be very comfortable and we will warm up rather quickly thanks to this too. By the late afternoon, we’ll be enjoying a day in the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Another quiet and calm evening will follow.

Work week weather shift

The start of the work week will finally put an end to this nice streak of days though not immediately. Monday morning will begin similar to its predecessors. In fact, the sun is likely to win out most of the morning with temps reaching the upper 70s by lunchtime. Things begin to shift in the afternoon however, with clouds building ahead of storms. Highs should top out in the low 80s before scattered storms take over the mid afternoon through evening.

Cooler weather will take shape across the state by the start of Tuesday, though it will still be quiet pleasant. Temps should remain within a few degrees of 80 through Thursday without much wind and with low humidity. The only day with any rain potential appears to be Wednesday, but even this chance is slight.