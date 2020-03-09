Another day of 60° warmth; rain chances bring cooler pattern this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect a dry and mild start this morning, along with a nice sunrise across the state at 8:05 am (1 hour later). Clouds will increase through the day, as changes get underway and rain makes its return by this evening. Before the rain, expect breezy, southwest winds and highs reaching the lower 60s for downtown Indianapolis.

Rain will begin to impact the state by late afternoon and increase in coverage through the evening and overnight. The steadiest will fall in the overnight, as a cold front approaches from the west.

Rain will begin to ease by mid-morning on your Tuesday. Cooler weather will take hold but sunshine should return by tomorrow afternoon, on breezy, northwest winds.

The pattern will remain active through the rest of the week with daily shower chances but still plenty of dry time in between but 60° warmth is over for now!