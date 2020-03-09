Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News

Another day of 60° warmth; rain chances bring cooler pattern this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 48°
Cloudy
Cloudy 60% 62° 48°

Tuesday

52° / 46°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 70% 52° 46°

Wednesday

54° / 36°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 54° 36°

Thursday

58° / 40°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 58° 40°

Friday

53° / 42°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 53° 42°

Saturday

45° / 38°
Mix of rain and snow showers
Mix of rain and snow showers 40% 45° 38°

Sunday

52° / 27°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 52° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

54°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

59°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

7 PM
Showers
50%
60°

59°

8 PM
Rain
80%
59°

58°

9 PM
Rain
90%
58°

56°

10 PM
Rain
90%
56°

55°

11 PM
Rain
90%
55°

56°

12 AM
Rain
90%
56°

56°

1 AM
Rain
90%
56°

56°

2 AM
Rain
90%
56°

56°

3 AM
Rain
100%
56°

56°

4 AM
Rain
100%
56°

57°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
57°
Data pix.

Expect a dry and mild start this morning, along with a nice sunrise across the state at 8:05 am (1 hour later). Clouds will increase through the day, as changes get underway and rain makes its return by this evening. Before the rain, expect breezy, southwest winds and highs reaching the lower 60s for downtown Indianapolis.

Rain will begin to impact the state by late afternoon and increase in coverage through the evening and overnight. The steadiest will fall in the overnight, as a cold front approaches from the west.

Rain will begin to ease by mid-morning on your Tuesday. Cooler weather will take hold but sunshine should return by tomorrow afternoon, on breezy, northwest winds.

The pattern will remain active through the rest of the week with daily shower chances but still plenty of dry time in between but 60° warmth is over for now!

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News