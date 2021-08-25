Another day of high heat for central Indiana

Showers and storms made for a more refreshing start to the morning across northwestern Indiana and even into parts of the metro area. This round of rain did not have enough steam to make it into the remainder of the state, though rain chances may not be completely over for the day…

The sun will rise on another warm one across Central Indiana with low temperatures running about 10 degrees above average in the mid 70s. There may be a few isolated showers through the first half of the morning before a mostly sunny sky takes over once again.

The abundance of sunshine will be the driver for our heat as temperatures reach 90 degrees not long after lunch time. We are expecting temps to stay in the 90s through the majority of the afternoon and may even push our highest temperature this year, which was set at 94 yesterday.

By this evening there is an outside chance that a few isolated storms may develop. This appears most likely in the south or eastern part of the state initially. There may be additional development overnight across more of the area, but certainly not everyone will get in on the rain.

The hot streak will continue as we head into the back half of the week too. As the forecast stands now, Friday would make it one week straight with highs in the 90s. This is not unusual, but certainly does not go well with our abnormally dry conditions. Humidity will be on the higher end each of these days as well. Make sure you’re finding time to keep cool if you plan to be outdoors!