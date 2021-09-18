Another day of summer heat before a pattern shift this week

Central Indiana made it into the upper 80s and low 90s today, which is a good 10+ degrees above average! With an official high of 88 downtown, this is the fourth day in the month that has climbed into the upper 80s. We will remain dry and mostly clear overnight with a low getting down to the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday we look to extend this streak of summer-like warmth! It will be another mostly sunny day and that will help us warm up in a hurry. Lunchtime temperatures will be in the low 80s, a good 10-15 degrees above morning lows. A southeasterly wind will maintain a steady flow of warmth and some humidity throughout the day. We should manage to reach the upper 80s once more by the late afternoon. While it may remain dry, it may be a relief to hear that the roof will be close at Lucas Oil Stadium with this heat!

Clouds will begin building on Sunday evening and will become a more significant player in our weather overnight. This will keep low temperatures in the upper 60s. Heading into Monday the focus will be on a scattered thunderstorm threat. These storms will roll in ahead of our next major weather system, which will move through on Tuesday. As it does, we can expect the storm threat to increase before a return to fall-like weather by mid week.