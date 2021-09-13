Another day of summer-like heat and a chance for storms ahead

Temperatures have reached the upper 80’s for back to back days now with summer-like heat continuing in our weather. This comes as our average high officially falls into the 70s today (79 to be exact). While cooler conditions are inevitable, our typically fall temps will be put on hold for a little bit longer across Central Indiana.

It will be another mild start to your Tuesday as conditions harbor low temps around 70 degrees. This puts us around 10 degrees above our average low of 58. The day will begin mostly sunny with just a few high clouds in the sky. You will also notice a familiar southwesterly wind, which will once again become breezy by the late morning. This breeze has been a big factor in keeping us so warm recently. We will return to around 80 degrees again by lunchtime and should end up hitting the upper 80’s for a third straight day later in the afternoon. It will remain sunny as a whole, though a few clouds may pop up later in the afternoon.

Our attention will turn to storm chances as we head into Tuesday evening. A low pressure system over Southern Canada will drag a cold front through the state. This will initiate storms between 6-9pm across Northwestern Indiana. An isolated severe threat will need to be monitored for the first few hours before storms weak a bit later on. The front and accompanying storms will impact Central Indiana overnight before exiting through Southern Indiana on Wednesday morning. The remainder of Wednesday will be cooler with a northwest wind in wake of the front with some sun returning in the afternoon.

If you’re a fall lover, get out and enjoy the back half of Wednesday. This is likely to be the coolest day this week despite an above average forecast high of 80. Our next warm up will ensue as soon as Thursday with high temperatures ramping up into the mid to upper 80s again by next weekend.