INDIANAPOLIS – We have a hot and more humid day ahead for your Wednesday. Rain chances are on the way this weekend with hot and humid conditions returning too.

Air Quality Action Day for central Indiana

An Air Quality Action Day has been declared for Wednesday.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone-forming emissions:

Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-thru and combine errands into one trip.

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

If you have trouble breathing, it is recommended that you stay indoors.

Sunny Wednesday

Temperatures today will top off in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine and increasing humidity. An area of high pressure is continuing to keep us dry and sunny. As we go into the overnight hours, temperatures will drop into the lower 60s under mostly starry skies.

Hot and increasing humidity Thursday

Thursday looks hot and more humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s during the afternoon hours with increasing humidity. The sunshine does stick around again for Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

June will wrap up as the 8th driest June on record with only 1.18” of rainfall.

Sunny and humid Friday

Friday, for the first day of July, looks hot and humid with temperatures in the lower 90s. Dewpoints are going to climb into the 60s and 70s under mostly sunny skies. There is a late-day rain chance but that chance is low, so don’t cancel any outdoor plans. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Holiday weekend forecast, next rain chances

All eyes are on the holiday weekend forecast! Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80s both days with a front lingering around. This front will keep our rain chances during the day. Timing and totals are still uncertain with inconsistency in forecast models. Regardless, I don’t think either day will be a washout day but keep an eye on the sky.

Fourth of July forecast

Monday has another chance of showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Again, not looking at a washout day but keep an eye on the sky.