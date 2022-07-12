A cold front is pushing through the area this morning! Unfortunately, rain and storm chances are quite limited with only a few healthy downpours in a few selected cities and counties. As the front continues to slide through, rain chances come to an end by 9 a.m., for most.

Skies will provide abundant sunshine today and through the early evening. Expect afternoon highs reaching the middle to upper 80s later today, as winds increase from the northwest at 10-15 mph. There will be a drop in dew points behind the front this morning, which will make for a less humid afternoon and evening! Enjoy…

More dry weather on the way for the remainder of the workweek, which will only worsen the moderate drought, already in play, across a large section of the state. A slight pullback in warmth will occur tomorrow and Thursday, keeping highs in the middle to lower 80s, which is more seasonal for this time in July.

The weekend, hints of rain and storms returning but given the drought, look for more updates on timing and changes in the days ahead!