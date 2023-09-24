It is going to be another quiet day for the Hoosier State with sunshine and warm temperatures. The clear sky this morning did help temperatures dip into the mid to upper 40s in several spots, including Kokomo, Muncie and Greencastle. A weather station in rural Zionsville measured a low of 43° this morning!

It may have been a chilly morning, but temperatures will recover this afternoon. The weather looks great for the final Indians’ game of the year! Highs will rise back into the lower 80s. There will be more clouds filling into the state this evening with skies become mostly cloudy overnight.

The Colts are away in Baltimore today to take on the Ravens. Unfortunately, the remnants from Ophelia will impact the weather for today’s game. Fans will want to prepare for soggy conditions with scattered showers and embedded downpours. It’ll be breezy too with temperatures hovering in the upper 60s throughout the game.

We will start off the workweek on a dry note. However, there are changes on the way starting Tuesday as a storm complex travels over the Great Lakes. Rain chances will return Tuesday and Wednesday. There could even be a few thunderstorms in the mix on Wednesday with peak coverage. The scattered showers will keep temperatures down with highs in the mid-70s.