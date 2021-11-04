Another frosty morning; turning much warmer by the weekend!

Prepare for another hard freeze out the door this morning as temperatures dip back into the upper 20s for much of central Indiana. Scattered clouds did develop overnight. However, most of the light cloud cover will depart to our east by daybreak. Skies will be mostly clear and a winter coat will be needed at the bus stop! Highs this afternoon will rise near the 50° mark.

The Colts have a home game tonight against the Jets beginning at 8:20 p.m.! To be expected, the roof will be closed for the game as temperatures sharply drop this evening. The wind will be light, and skies will remain clear from start to finish. Temperatures in downtown Indy are going to fall to the mid-30s by 4th quarter. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

High pressure will be the dominant weather feature for the next several days, which will keep central Indiana dry through the weekend. The winds take a southerly shift tomorrow and change will help temperatures gradually rise in the days ahead. Highs are going to rise back into the 60s again early next week!