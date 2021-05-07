Another frosty start to Mother’s Day weekend, could end as wettest on record

COLDER TONIGHT

Exactly on e year ago we entered Mother’s Day weekend with a short of cold. This was a real shot of cold – a hard freeze blanketed central Indiana devastating crops and ruining many of the young, budding spring vegetation. May 9th, a Saturday morning 2020 fell to 27° in Indianapolis marking the COLDEST May low temperature on record. Outlying locations were as cold as 25° in Crawfordsville and 24° in New Castle.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are clearing out of central Indiana late day and clearing skies along with a new cold front settling into the state overnight. For the second straight night we will cool into the 30s but tonight a better likelihood that frost will be wide-spread. Daybreak Saturday morning, temperatures will range from the lower to middle 30s, and we will be cool enough for frost formation. We are projecting a low of 37° for Indianapolis thus expecting frost is likely within the city limits. Outlying locations will be the coolest with perhaps a few locations dipping to near freezing. A frost advisory has been issued overnight, and they will be required for many more upcoming mornings. Sunday morning will be the exception.

SUNDAY SOAKING

Clouds, rain and wind arrive with a storm system starting Saturday night and increasing through sunrise Sunday. That’s why no frost will be expected Sunday. The rainfall is likely heavy and steady to open the day at nearly 100% areal coverage at 8am. The rain will hang on with coverage holding steady at nearly 70% through early evening then ends abruptly after sunset.

Rainfall totals look to be quite heavy ranging from 1″ to as high as 3″ as a front stalls through the heart of the state. Only three Mother’s Days on record have produced 1″ of more rainfall, that last 2002 with 1.61″ The wettest was in 1995 with 1.84″.

Here are the top three

1.84″ 1995

1.61″ 2002

1.50″ 1918

Off several machines there is a real possibility this could be the wettest. Stay tuned!

Temperatures will be no bargain Sunday as well with rain restricting the temperatures from rising most of the day. With a stalled front and several rounds of rain, temperatures may struggle to reach 50-degrees! At this time it is looking like there will be a large north to south temperature spread depending on exactly where the front lies. If it stalls south, Indianapolis could stay below 50-degrees. Remember Mother’s Day 2019? The high was only 49° and only the second ever so cool. Our current forecast is 54°, a full 15-degrees below normal.