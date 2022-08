INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the lower to middle 90s, so it will be hot. However, it will not be the hottest day on record for this date.

Record high temperature: 98° (1897)

Record cold temperature: 50° (1965)

Record rainfall: 1.72″ (1925)

On this date, back in 1991, an F1 tornado briefly touched down south of Vincennes.