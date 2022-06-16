INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off in the 80s once again, feeling sticky and uncomfortable. We have another hot day ahead before the relief hits us on Friday.

Heat advisory for Thursday

A Heat Advisory has been issued across central Indiana until 9 p.m. tonight. This means temperatures will top off in the 90s with feel-like temperatures approaching the triple digits. Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water. Stay indoors if you can.

A “cold front” will come in today bringing our next chance for spotty storms. This will bring temperatures back into the 80s for Friday and into the weekend. Humidity levels will also decrease into the weekend.

Father’s Day weekend forecast

Both Saturday and Sunday look dry with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will top off in the 80s on both days as well.

Another heat wave possible

The heat returns as we head into next week, 90s return too. Our pattern looks similar to this week, so highs in the middle 90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits.