It was another day with rain and sun and across Central Indiana, just like it’s predecessor. Rain once again dominated Tuesday morning with showers continuing into the early afternoon hours. As promised however, the sun broke through around 2-3pm and a beautiful evening has ensued. The high temperature jumped to 58 degrees after warming 7 degrees in 2 hours thanks to the return of the sun.

An upper level low is in command of our weather however, and that does not fare well for extended periods of sun in our area. The reason we cleared up today is because we made it into the dry slot of the low. This is a narrow area of dry air in wake of the initial front, which crossed through today, but ahead of the return flow, which moves in on Thursday. The result will be a mix of sun & clouds on Thursday morning, but a return to mostly cloudy weather and showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will not warm up a ton with colder air coming in and the lack of afternoon sunshine. Highs will hold in the upper 40s with a breezy westerly wind.

Another byproduct of upper level lows is the slow pace at which they traverse regions the occupy. This means that similar weather will be in place both Friday and Saturday. More precipitation and clouds are expected on Friday with very limited sun if any. Precip will be light and scattered with snow showers mixing with rain at times. We will begin to dry on Saturday, but an overcast sky is expected nearly all day.

We will finally catch a break as a low exits later in the weekend. In fact, the atmosphere will be working hard to correct for the cooler temps and respond with a substantial warm up. We’ll enjoy sun and 60s on Sunday and then reach the 70s by Monday.