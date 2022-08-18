The pleasant weather pattern holds for another day with high pressure still in control. It is a mild morning with temperatures in the mid-60s. Light winds out of the northeast are going to keep temperatures comfortable throughout the day. Dew points will remain low, which will make it feel comfortable and not very humid. The weather looks ideal for Colts camp, the Indiana State Fair, and tonight’s Indians game!

The high pressure feature is going to slide east, which will shift the wind direction out of the south. The southerly breeze will drive temperatures up slightly tomorrow and into the weekend. Highs will reach into the mid-80s Friday afternoon. Dry conditions will persist, and the weather is going to be ideal for high school football games.

The latest forecast trends are running drier for the first half of the weekend. A storm chance still exists Saturday afternoon, but the coverage remains low. Isolated showers and storms may trigger with peak heating on Saturday, especially with highs in the mid-80s and more humid conditions.

Scattered showers and storms will ramp up in coverage Saturday night and into Sunday. The passage of a cold front will drop temperatures back into the lower 80s late in the weekend and into the new workweek. Rain chances will decline by next Tuesday.