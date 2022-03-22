Our weather has pulled a complete 180 from the gorgeous sunny sky and warmth on Monday. Since rain began on Tuesday morning, over an inch has fallen across Southern & Central Indiana and continues steadily across the area this evening. The one redeeming factor has been temperatures, which are in the 50s across the state today. More rain will continue overnight with another widespread 0.50-0.75″ expected by morning.

Wednesday morning will begin in the mid 50s with a break in the steady rain, though showers will still be scattered through the area. A few peeks of sun, perhaps the only we see until the weekend will be present at times through the morning and early afternoon too. Between the little sun and the passage of a warm front, temperatures should reach the low to mid 60s once again.

As temperatures rise, the atmosphere will become unstable. Showers and storms will begin to erupt as early as 12pm primarily across Southwestern Indiana. Rain will be scattered with isolated strong to severe storms mixed in too. Large hail is the primary concern with a secondary damaging wind threat. A low chance for a weak tornado exists too. Storms will move quickly northeastward through the state and will exit Central Indiana by 5pm. The rest of the evening will feature an overcast sky with a few light showers.

Thursday will be gray and cooler as low pressure finally begins to pull away. Still, the system will be moving slowly so showers are expected through much of the day once again. Temperatures will be stuck in the low to mid 40s with a colder flow of air on the backend of the system. Friday will continue the gray and cool weather, but any rain would be brief and very light. Slow improvement will continue overnight and through Saturday.