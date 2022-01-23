Another round of light snow comes Monday morning

Central and Northern Indiana saw a round of light snowfall this morning as a clipper system passed through the state. Snowfall did not accumulate to very much however, with just 0.3″ being measured downtown. Areas north of the metro area did pick up slightly more, but the greatest amounts were found closer to the Indiana-Michigan border. We now turn out attention to the next chance for some light snow, which comes as we kickoff the work week.

Another clipper system will follow a similar track and drop light snow throughout a good portion of the mid morning. Snow is not expected to linger much later than noon. Total accumulation will be around a half inch for Central Indiana with some areas picking up closer to an inch farther north. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy. Highs will reach the upper 30s later in the day, which will melt much of the snow that falls.

Our sky will then begin to clear again on Tuesday, though some flurries may linger. An arctic high pressure system will be moving into the Central US from Canada and northerly flow will force temperatures downward. Our coldest morning of the year may come on Wednesday where lows may even drop below zero in northern parts of the state. The good news is that we should see plenty of sunshine with this arctic blast as well.