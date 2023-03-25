INDIANAPOLIS – Gusty winds across the state with another round of showers on the way.

Sunday at a glance

Gusty winds across the state

It has been a very windy day across central Indiana Saturday. Peak wind gusts in Indianapolis were over 50 mph. Muncie recorded a 53 mph wind gust. Many at least gusting well over 40 mph throughout the wind advisory Saturday.

Still windy Sunday

It will remain windy Sunday afternoon. Although winds aren’t forecasted to gust quite as strong as they did Sunday, it will still be a very breezy day!

Showers and thunderstorms Sunday

We’ll start the day off dry Sunday with plenty of sunshine. By the late afternoon to early evening, we’ll be monitoring radar for incoming showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. These storms have the potential to be on the stronger side, with a low-end severe weather risk for north-central Indiana.

Surplus of monthly rainfall

We have a major surplus of rainfall for the month-to-date. Over 2″ above normal for Indianapolis with the latest round of downpours across the state. In areas south of I-70 that have had excessive downpours in the last few days are seeing much higher totals. Terre Haute is close to 4″ above normal on rainfall so far in the month of March alone.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast