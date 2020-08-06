Another unseasonably cool, sunny day; heating up again this weekend

It is another refreshing morning across central Indiana with lows falling below the 60° mark. Skies are clear and there will be plenty of sun once again for today! A high pressure system is situated over the Great Lakes, which will provide us with mostly clear skies and a light northeasterly wind throughout the day. Temperatures will stay comfortable today, but the UV Index is going to be very high again by midday. Sunburn may occur within 20 minutes if you’re not wearing any sunscreen!

We will have another couple days with dry, comfortable weather before the humidity and storm chances rise again. For now, the higher dew points or “more humid air” is over the northern/central Plains. The muggy air mass will shift east over the Midwest by the weekend, and hot, more humid weather will return to central Indiana. Storm chances will also come back into play by Sunday.



We’re still not seeing 90s in the extended forecast, but highs near the 90 will be possible early in the next work week. There will also be more opportunities to see showers and storms around next week. Near-average high temperatures are going to return by next Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s.