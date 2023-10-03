It is a clear and quiet morning around central Indiana this Tuesday. Temperatures have fallen into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Low visibilities should not be an issue out-the-door. High pressure is still in control of the weather pattern today. Skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures rise into the mid-80s this afternoon

Wednesday is going to remain dry and unseasonably warm. However, there will be more clouds in the sky as a cold front approaches the Ohio Valley. Wednesday will mark the final day of 80s this week ahead of the major cooldown.

By Thursday, there will be scattered showers as the boundary slides over the state. This will be our best chance to see steady rainfall and highest totals around the area. There is a chance for embedded downpours and a few thunderstorms, which may bring locally higher totals. Rain totals may rise to a half an inch.

Friday is going to be noticeably cooler behind the front with temperatures staying below 70° for most of central Indiana. Forecast models within the last 36 hours are now indicating that as secondary cold front will move over the area early Saturday morning. This boundary is going to reinforce cooler air and bring the coolest air of the season so far.

A few light showers are possible early Saturday morning with partly sunny skies. Highs will be noticeably cooler for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s both days.