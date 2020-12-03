Another very chilly night ahead

It was a very cold start to Wednesday with temperatures falling into the teens in many locations. Indianapolis dropping to a temperature of 19° was the coldest morning we’ve had since late February. Abundant sunshine and southwesterly winds helped temperatures rebound into the mid 40s, the average for this time of years.

A system that is prompting Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories to our southwest is throwing some clouds our way. While portions of northwestern Oklahoma could see over a foot of snow by early Thursday, we will stay on the dry side from this system. This system slides to our south in the coming days and we see nothing more than extra cloud coverage heading into the weekend.

The sun has gone down across central Indiana and temperatures are falling quickly again. You’ll need the heavier coat if you have any plans to be outdoors tonight.

Thursday morning will start with air temperatures in the low to mid 20s and wind chill temperatures in the upper teens for many locations. By the afternoon, we’ll be back into the mid 40s, although we’ll have less sunshine.

Our dry stretch continues on into the weekend. A few light, isolated snow showers or flurries are possible Monday morning but most will have to wait until mid next week before getting a decent shot at any wet weather.