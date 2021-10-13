Another warm day ahead with persistent rain chances

Temperatures rose out of the low 50s this morning and managed to climb all the way back into the mid 70s! Temperatures today were mild once again on the back of a strong southerly flow of air. This will continue overnight and keep temperatures very mild. We may even set another record high low temperature as we shouldn’t cool further than the mid to upper 60s! Humidity will also increase however, and it may feel sticky as you step out the door on Thursday.

Clouds will hang on through the morning and into the afternoon on Thursday as moisture increases ahead of our next front. Despite the lack of sunshine though, the passage of a warm front overnight will secure us in a very warm air mass and we should manage to reach the upper 70s. With even a little bit of sun, some locations could even manage a high in the low 80s! Rain remains in the forecast too though, so be prepared to dodge a couple of those afternoon downpours once again.

Friday will be a transition day with temperatures falling a few degrees, but it will still be a mild one. More rain and even a few storms are expected as a cold front plows across the state. This will bring about some windy weather and a substantial cool down as we head into the weekend. Our streak of average to above average high temps (currently at 18 days!) is likely to end on Saturday.