Another warm day Thursday; rain chances return to end the week

Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 60s and some patchy to dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for counties south and east of the metro until 9 a.m. Use caution and give yourself extra time as you head out the door.







For your Thursday, temperatures will top off in the lower 80s with a few clouds this afternoon but it won’t be as humid today. We will be tracking showers as we head into later this evening and especially into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into middle 60s with those shower and storm chances.





A stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out with gusty winds, possibly some small hail, and heavy pockets of rain possible.

Friday, for Carb Day, the heaviest rain will be early in the day with light showers during the afternoon. We will be cool to end the week with temperatures reaching highs in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s!

Saturday will be a cool one, temperatures only topping off around 66° but more sunshine be expected.

Indy 500 Day will start chilly! Temperatures will start off in the lower 40s Sunday morning but with plenty of sunshine temperatures will top off in the lower 70s. Low humidity can be expected, a great day for the race!

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.