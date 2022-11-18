The cold stretch has reached six straight days and it is getting colder. Friday afternoon failed to reach the freezing mark for the first time since March 12th.

The early season Arctic Express delivers afternoon temperatures here considered cold for January. COLDEST AFTERNOON of the season and 25-degrees below normal Friday. Normal high is 51°.

The Lake Effect snow machine is on full blast Friday evening and it is here in the LEE of the LAKES where the snow continues to pile up. In southwest lower Michigan, 11″ reported near Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. Into northwest lower Michigan, 24″ near Charlevoix. Up to the U-P in Michigan, 24″ deposited in Ironwood. Meanwhile, incredible rates of snow are still being measured with a whopping 48″ just after 4pm and still snowing in Orchard Park, New York, home of the Buffalo Bills.

BRACE for some BITTER WIND-CHILLS this weekend. Saturday & Sunday will open sunny but that’s deceiving. Chills could drop sub-zero Sunday early Sunday morning.

Cold retreats early next week and long-range outlooks have settled on quiet weather for big travel day Wednesday. Temps return to and above normal before the holiday.